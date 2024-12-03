Vikrant Massey issues fresh statement on his ‘break’

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, who earlier announced his sabbatical from films, has now issued a fresh statement with regards to his announcement. The actor clarified that he is not retiring from films, as a major section of the media reported, and said that he is just going for a long break to focus on his health and his family.

The actor said in his fresh statement, “Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have. My physical and mental health have taken a hit. I just want to take some time off, I want to better my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment”.

He added, “My post has been misinterpreted that I am quitting or retiring from acting. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health. I would be back when the time feels right (sic)”.

Earlier, the actor had announced his “break” when he took to his social media, and shared a post. He wrote, “Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has been receiving a lot of positive response for his recently released movie ‘The Sabarmati Report’.

