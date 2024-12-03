December 2024: Hyderabad banks get 8 holidays

The Reserve Bank of India has declared the holidays for December 2024. As per RBI rules, the banks in Hyderabad will have eight holidays, including Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and national holidays.

Although banks will be shut on these eight days, services through ATMs and mobile banking will not be disrupted. So, there will not be any hassle in using the services offered by banks.

Bank Holidays in Hyderabad for December 2024

Here is the list of bank holidays in Hyderabad during December 2024:

December 1 (Sunday)

December 8 (Sunday)

December 14 (Second Saturday)

December 15 (Sunday)

December 22 (Sunday)

December 25 (Christmas)

December 28 (Fourth Saturday)

December 29 (Sunday)

Services Available During Holidays

Banks will be closed on these eight days, but customers can still access their banking services through:

ATMs: Available 24/7 for cash withdrawals, deposits, and other transactions.

Mobile and Internet Banking: Customers can transfer funds, check balances, and manage their accounts using mobile apps or online banking platforms.

Types of Banks in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, like other Indian cities, has a variety of banks catering to different customer groups. All these banks will celebrate the December holidays. The banks are classified into the following:

Public Sector Banks: Govt-owned banks such as the State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda.

Private Sector Banks: Privately owned banks including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank.

Co-operative Banks: Function in urban and rural areas, offering loans to its members.

Regional Rural Banks: They work in rural areas. They assist in developing agriculture and small industries.

Payment Banks: Specialized banks in digital payments and small financial transactions.

Small Finance Banks: Serve small businesses, farmers, and low-income groups.

Foreign Banks: International banks have their branches in India. HSBC and Citibank are some of the foreign banks.

