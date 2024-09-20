Bigg Boss 8 Telugu : Sita Confronts Nikhil for his Selfish Act

Bigg Boss 8 Telugu: Sita Confronts Nikhil

Hyderabad, September 20, 2024 - The latest episode of Bigg Boss 8 Telugu witnessed an emotional meltdown as Sita burst into tears following a heated exchange with Nikhil. The controversy surrounding the egg task reached its boiling point, leaving contestants and viewers stunned.

Egg Task Drama

The task, which required contestants to protect their eggs, sparked tension among the housemates. Nikhil's inquiry about Sonia's eating habits ignited a fiery response from her, leaving Nikhil hurt. Sonia's sarcastic remark, "Didn't he eat now?" further fueled the controversy.

Sita's Emotional Outburst

As Nikhil explained the benefits of the red egg, Sita's emotions overflowed, and she shouted, "Go away!" The sudden outburst left contestants shocked. Sita's frustration stemmed from Nikhil's supposed favoritism towards Sonia.

Sonia's Sudden Apology

In a surprising turn of events, Sonia apologized to Nikhil, putting an end to their quarrel. Nikhil, melting like snow, handed over the coveted red egg to Sonia, securing her chance to become the clan chief.

