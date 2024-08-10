Tusshar Kapoor: I am very proud of myself for having been here for 23 years

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) It has been a 23 year long journey in Hindi cinema for actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor, who says he is proud of his journey and has enjoyed the highs and lows of the film industry.

“I feel very proud of myself because it is not an easy industry. It is an industry where the name of the game is unpredictability. There is always so much unpredictability,” Tusshar, who made his debut in 2001 with “Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai" alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, told IANS.

“To weather those storms and wake up with a smile and wanting to go to your shoots, promote your shows, films, and do your meeting. I think that goes to show that I have enjoyed my work,” added the actor.

Tusshar made no bones about enjoying the highs with “Kya Kool Hai Hum," “Golmaal” franchise," “Shootout at Lokhandwala," “The Dirty Picture,” and the lows with duds such as “Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa," “Yeh Dil," "Gayab," “Kya Love Story Hai," "Aggar,” and “C Kkompany,” to name a few.

“I enjoy these challenges, and I enjoy the highs and lows of the film industry. So, 23 years is something to be proud of, and I am very proud of myself for having been here for 23 years,” said the actor, who is the son of veteran actor Jeetendra and brother of TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor.

Being a part of the industry for so long makes Tusshar feel like he is from a “senior generation.”.

“I guess today so many new youngsters have come in. Two more generations have come. So I can play a panauti’s character to a young man, and I can also play a father’s role. I am at an age where I can play both,” he said.

The 47-year-old actor said that he definitely feels a “little senior and a little more seasoned as an actor.”

“I don’t feel like a newcomer anymore, for sure. The early 20s crowd today were all born after I started performing. So, that really makes you feel old. It’s only a number. It’s all in the head,” concluded the actor.

Tusshar’s latest work includes “Dus June Ki Raat," a series streaming on JioCinema.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.