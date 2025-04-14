Vidya Balan embraces tradition in Kanjivaram silk saree for Tamil New Year celebrations

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actress Vidya Balan donned traditional Kanjivaram silk sarees to mark the celebration of Tamil New Year.

Radiating elegance and cultural pride, the actress embraced the festive spirit with her stunning ensemble, paying homage to the rich heritage of Tamil traditions. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress posted a video of her where she is seen wearing Kanjivaram silk sarees. In the post, Vidya also extended her heartfelt greetings to fans on Puthandu.

Balan captioned the post, “Wishing you and loved ones a very Happy Vishu and Tamizh Puthandu!! What better way to celebrate than in the beauty of Kanjivaram Silk Sarees from @Shobitam with their grace, tradition and elegance!! Queen of Sarees Indeed. May this new year bring you all joy, prosperity, and happiness. Let’s celebrate this auspicious occasion with warmth and joy! The innovation they bring to their heritage designs and quality craftsmanship is something that sets each Kanjivaram saree apart.”

Puthandu, or Tamil New Year, marks the start of a new year according to the Tamil calendar, celebrated by Tamil-speaking communities worldwide. This vibrant festival typically falls on April 14, bringing together families to honor age-old traditions, enjoy festive delicacies, and exchange warm wishes with loved ones.

Puthandu, the first day of the Tamil month of Chithirai, marks the beginning of the Tamil New Year. The day holds great significance, as it is believed to be the moment when Lord Brahma began the creation of the universe.

Meanwhile, speaking of Vidya Balan, she was most recently seen in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” where she shared the screen with Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy saw Vidya Balan return to her iconic role as the haunting Manjulika. The film was released on 1 November 2024, coinciding with Diwali.

