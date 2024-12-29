Venkatesh Shares How a Temple Visit Brought Peace to His Life

Victory Venkatesh, who is gearing up for his upcoming movie Sankranthiki Vastunam set to release on January 14, recently shared a deeply personal experience with fans. The actor, who is busy with promotions for his new film, recalled a life-changing moment during a visit to the Arunachalam temple in Tamil Nadu.

In a heartfelt conversation on stage with actor Balakrishna, Venkatesh spoke about how he had been feeling disturbed and unsettled at a certain point in his life. Despite traveling around the world and meeting countless people, he couldn’t find peace. But everything changed when he visited the Arunachalam temple and meditated at the Skandashram, a spot near the temple known for its spiritual significance.

Venkatesh described the experience as transformative, saying that when he meditated, he felt an unknown energy enter his body, providing him with a sense of peace that he had never known before. "The real human energy is found there," Venkatesh explained emotionally, adding that since that visit, nothing in his life has been able to disturb him. "The changes you see in me now came from Arunachalam," he said.

The Arunachaleswara Temple, located in the Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu, is one of the largest and most revered Hindu temples in the world. Devotees believe that visiting the temple and circumambulating the hill there can bring spiritual salvation, especially on full moon days.

Venkatesh's emotional confession has gone viral, with fans praising his openness about his spiritual journey.