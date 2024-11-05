Thandel Postponed from Sankranthi 2025: New Release Date - Feb 7th Likely!

Naga Chaitanya's Thandel Postponed: His Star Status in Trouble ?

In a disappointing turn of events, Naga Chaitanya's highly anticipated film, Thandel, has been postponed from its initial Sankranthi release date, with reports suggesting a new release date of February 7. This move has left fans of the actor feeling frustrated and demoralized.

Naga Chaitanya's fans had high hopes that Thandel would catapult him into the league of top-tier stars in Tollywood. The Sankranthi season is considered a lucrative period for film releases, and fans felt that Thandel's postponement would deny Chaitanya the opportunity to showcase his star power. Releasing a film during Sankranthi is a matter of pride for any hero, demonstrating their ability to attract massive audiences and compete with other big-budget films.

Despite being backed by Geetha Arts, a prominent production house, Thandel's postponement is seen as a personal setback for Naga Chaitanya. However, there is still uncertainty surrounding the film's release date, with reports suggesting that Allu Aravind, a influential distributor and producer, is in talks with Dil Raju to reconsider a Sankranthi release.

With Allu Aravind's significant hold on theaters in Andhra, his involvement in the discussions could potentially alter Thandel's release plans. Fans and industry insiders eagerly await clarification on the film's release date, expected to emerge within the next day or two.

Will Thandel ultimately make it to theaters during Sankranthi, or will Naga Chaitanya's fans have to wait longer to see him shine on the big screen? Only time will tell.

