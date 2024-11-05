Samantha Emotional Response to Fan's Proposal

Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently busy promoting her upcoming web series, "Citadel: Honey Bunny". As part of the promotions, she interacted with her fans through an Instagram chat session, where she answered various questions.

A fan expressed his love for Samantha, saying, "When I see you, I feel proud. If no one stands by you, I will be there for you. I love you, Samantha." The actress was touched by the fan's heartfelt message and responded emotionally.

"Your love is my strength," Samantha said, thanking the fan for his affection.

"Citadel: Honey Bunny" is an Indian adaptation of the American web series "Citadel", starring Priyanka Chopra. Directed by Raj & DK, the series also features Varun Dhawan and is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from November 7.

The trailer, released recently, has garnered immense response, with makers confident that the series will be a blockbuster, much like "The Family Man".

Samantha's action-packed sequences in the trailer have piqued viewers' interest, generating high expectations for the series.

With its promising premise and talented cast, "Citadel: Honey Bunny" is poised to captivate audiences and possibly break records.

Samantha's fan engagement and emotional response have further heightened anticipation for the series, cementing her connection with her devoted fan base.

