Akasa Deepam in Karthika Masam significnace and benefits!

Being a sacred month of the Hindu calendar, Karthika Masam holds much importance as a day of devotion and worship for the people. For the devotees, it marks the importance of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu, for which they celebrate by conducting different pujas, abhishekams, and vrathas in the name of these lords.

The Akasa Deepam, or sky lamp, is lit on the dwaja sthambham, flagpole, in Shiva temples during Karthika Masam. This sacred lamp is believed to guide the ancestors (Pitru Devatas) on their path and is an important part of the month's celebrations.

The Tradition

This light is lit by a spherical oil-filled metal vessel with tiny holes. It is hoisted up to the flag pole top using a rope, in an action of guidance of the ancestors moving in the sky.

Benefits

Seeing or even thinking of the Akasa Deepam is auspicious, as it removes all bad energies from within. Devotees believe that divine light covers the whole place, and Lord Shiva guards it.

At Home

You can also light the Akasa Deepam at home by tying a rope to a tall stick and hanging the lamp from it. This simple yet significant tradition brings divine blessings and protection to your home.

Also read Nagula Chaviti 2024: Wishes, Quotes and Greetings!