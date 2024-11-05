Ryan Reynolds to reunite with BFF Hugh Jackman in a new movie outside Marvel

Los Angeles, Nov 5 (IANS) Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, whose superhero movie ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ established new records at the box-office, is set to reunite with his BFF, actor Hugh Jackman.

Ryan is working on a film, which is unrelated to Marvel, and will have him teaming up again with co-star Jackman and director Shawn Levy, reports ‘Variety’.

The actor shared his plans during a recent interview for a Variety Awards Circuit Podcast episode, which is set to be released later this week.

He told ‘Variety’, “I’m spending the year writing. I’m writing a movie for myself, Hugh (Jackman) and Shawn (Levy) to do that is not Marvel”.

Although the actor kept plot details under wraps, his enthusiasm hinted at something fresh and unexpected, which he will work on over the next 12 months.

As per ‘Variety’, it’s unknown whether it’s a project that a studio has given the green light. Still, given the explosive popularity of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, this upcoming film will surely become one of Hollywood’s most highly anticipated films.

This project will mark Reynolds’ third collaboration with Levy. Following the action-packed ‘Deadpool 3’, the duo previously joined forces on 2021’s crowd-pleasing action comedy ‘Free Guy’ and the time-bending sci-fi adventure ‘The Adam Project’.

Their shared track record for creating box office gold has fostered a strong creative chemistry, with Levy bringing out Reynolds’ comedic energy and memorable performances.

The numbers alone speak volumes about their success. ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ has become a box office behemoth, pulling in an astounding $636 million domestically and securing its place as the 12th highest-grossing film in history. It now sits just behind Pixar’s ‘Inside Out 2’ and ahead of Warner Bros.’ summer sensation ‘Barbie’.

Oscars attention may also be in the cards, as ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ seeks technical nods in categories like production design, sound and visual effects.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.