Suniel Shetty wishes his “favourite human” daughter Athiya on her birthday

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actress Athiya Shetty is celebrating her 32nd birthday on Tuesday, and her father, actor Suniel Shetty, wished her in the sweetest way possible.

Taking to Instagram, the proud dad shared adorable, unseen photos of Athiya from her childhood along with a heartfelt message. In his post, he called his daughter his "all-time favourite human" and "the greatest joy of his life".

Suniel captioned the photos, “Happy birthday to the best part of me …my all-time favorite human…my best friend…my confidante and the greatest joy of my life ……love you beyond measure, Tiaaaaa”.

In the images, a young Athiya looks absolutely adorable as she plays with her dad. The Hero actress is seen as a baby in the first three images. The final picture captures a warm family moment, with Suniel posing alongside his two children, radiating love and togetherness. Athiya Shetty made her acting debut in 2015 with the romantic thriller 'Hero' alongside Sooraj Pancholi.

The film was directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Salman Khan. It was a remake of Subhash Ghai's 1983 blockbuster of the same name, which starred Jackie Shroff. In 2017, Athiya appeared in the lively family comedy “Mubarakan” with actors Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. She was also seen in “Motichoor Chaknachoor”, portraying a quirky love interest opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. On the personal front, Athiya is married to Indian cricketer KL Rahul.

The couple tied the knot on January 23, 2023, after dating for several years. The two are said to have met in February 2019 through a mutual friend, and their bond quickly deepened. Although they kept their relationship mostly private, fans began to speculate after designer Vikram Phadnis playfully teased Athiya about it on social media. Athiya and Rahul first hinted at their romance in December 2019, when a cozy Instagram post from their New Year’s celebration in Thailand went viral.

