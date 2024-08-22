Summer Wedding for Chay - Sobhita!?

Actor Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala announced their engagement on August 8. Since then, there has been much speculation about the date and location of their wedding. Rumours suggest that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita might get married in Rajasthan either at the end of this year or in March of next year.

According to reports, both families are discussing the wedding date and venue based on their schedules. Therefore, it has yet to be officially determined whether the couple will tie the knot at the end of this year or next March. An official announcement is still awaited!

