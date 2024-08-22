Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Watch live from September 1, all details inside!

The much-awaited Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is almost here, and viewers are counting down the days till its grand premiere. With its captivating blend of drama, entertainment, and intrigue, this hit reality show has become a mainstay in Telugu homes.

Bigg Boss season 8 is officially to be launched on September 1, 2024, so mark your calendar. With a great ceremony, the grand opening is anticipated to be a star-studded affair that launches the season.

Where to watch the reality show?

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 will air on Star Maa, the official Telugu Bigg Boss broadcaster, for those who are wondering where they can watch all the excitement. The show will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar in addition to being broadcast on television, allowing fans to watch episodes whenever it's convenient for them.

Fans can keep up with all the latest happenings in the Bigg Boss house with Disney Plus Hotstar's live streaming and catch-up options. There are plenty of ways to enjoy the show, whether you want to watch it on TV or stream it on your smartphone.

More about Bigg Boss Season 8:

The new season of Bigg Boss is expected to be infinitely fun, as the show's symbol suggests. With the ever-enchanting Nagarjuna in the official trailer that the makers have already published, the excitement for the season has only grown. The show's logo represents a significant redesign, which reflects the innovative and lively strategy the creators are employing this season.