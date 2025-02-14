Kobali Success Meet: Team Confirms Real Story Unfolds in Part 2

The web series Kobali is enjoying massive success, with celebrations in full swing. This raw and intense series, produced by Nimbus Films, U1 Productions, and TSR Movie Makers, is directed by Revanth Levaka. Streaming in seven languages on Disney+ Hotstar since February 4, the series has received an overwhelming response from audiences across India, including strong appreciation from the North.

With Kobali still trending at No.1, the makers held a grand success meet at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad, to express their gratitude to the media and audience. The team also made an exciting revelation, while Kobali has been widely appreciated, the true essence of the story will unfold in Part 2.

Cast & Crew Share Their Excitement

Ravi Prakash: A Dream Turned Reality

Actor Ravi Prakash, speaking at the event, shared his journey with Kobali. He said, “I won’t bore you by thanking everyone, but I must express my gratitude to the media, Disney+ Hotstar, and the audience. I have been in the industry for 20 years and always wanted to create something different. When I first heard this story in a coffee shop, I loved it, but I wasn’t sure if it would take off. There were no big stars or major selling points. However, Hotstar trusted us, the media helped us reach audiences, and viewers gave us success. This proves that honest work always pays off.”

Rocky Singh: The Real Story Begins in Part 2

Actor Rocky Singh expressed his heartfelt thanks to the audience. He remarked, “As Ravi Prakash mentioned, Kobali succeeded because of its content, not star power. The audience showed they support good stories, no matter who is in them. Special thanks to Venkat garu, who did a small role in this season, but his character will play a much bigger part in Part 2. The real story starts there, this season was just a trailer.”

Producer Jyothi: A Team Effort

Producer Jyothi expressed her gratitude, saying, “I am grateful to my fellow producers, Rajasekhar Reddy and Tirupati Srinivasa Rao, as well as the entire cast and crew. Hotstar supported us, and the audience made us a hit. Thank you all."

Senior Actor Venkat: Content Over Star Power

Veteran actor Venkat expressed his appreciation, stating, “Hotstar trusted a project with mostly new faces, and the audience loved it. This proves that good content matters more than big names. Director Revanth, I hope you do a movie with me too! My thanks to producers Jyothi and Rajasekhar Reddy for believing in this story.”

Producers Rajasekhar Reddy & Tirupati Srinivasa Rao: Bigger Than Expected

Producer Rajasekhar Reddy shared his surprise at the strong response from North India, saying, “We expected Kobali to do well, but the success is beyond our imagination.”

Producer Tirupati Srinivasa Rao added, “I previously made Tikamakathanda and now brought Kobali. The success has been incredible. Part 2 will be even bigger.”

Director Revanth: A Gratitude-Filled Speech

Director Revanth Levaka credited the team for Kobali’s reach. He said, “This success wouldn’t be possible without Jyothi garu, Ravi Prakash garu, Rocky Singh, Pawan (S.I. Raghu), Mani (Raju), cinematographer Rohit Bachchu, editor Kishore Maddali, and music director Hari Gowra. Thanks to all of them!”

With Kobali’s second season set to reveal the true story, anticipation is at an all-time high. Fans can’t wait to see what comes next!