Jenna Ortega: I am not a crazy ‘Star Wars’ person

Los Angeles, Aug 22 (IANS) Hollywood star Jenna Ortega while blind ranking iconic film scores said that she is not a “crazy Star Wars’ person.

Ortega was on Jimmy Fallon’s chat show, where she had to play a game of ranking the iconic film scores and the first movie that was handed out was “Star Wars”, whose score has been composed by Academy Award-winning composer John Williams.

Ortega placed the film on the fourth spot and said: “Here’s the thing John Williams obviously one of the best to ever do. The greatest. (But) I am not a crazy ‘Star Wars’ person. I am so sorry.”

She was then asked to rank James Cameron’s blockbuster “Titanic”. The background score for the 1997 film is composed by James Horner.

Putting it on the fifth spot, she said: “I am so terrified because I feel that people are going to be so mad at me. But when I say that, do you understand where I am going?”

Then there was “Jurrasic Park” in the third spot, which she said was a “perfect little centrepeice”.

"All of these (films) are iconic.. Here’s also an important thing to remember: Jurassic Park holds more nostalgic value to me than Titanic does. So it's about relating it to myself.”

She gave the Number 1 spot to the 1993 film “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and said: “Sally’s song? Incredible. The beautiful (and) talented Catherine O’Hara.”

Ortega gave the last position of number 6 to “Lord Of the Rings” and the second spot to “Beetlejuice.”

The 21-year-old actress will next be seen in upcoming film “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” directed by Tim Burton, who is known for making films such as “Frankenweenie,” “Corpse Bride,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and “Mars Attacks!”

Recently, Ortega spoke about how in Hollywood everybody wants to be "politically correct."

