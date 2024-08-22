Sanjay Kapoor basks in the glory of nature at this scenic location

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Kapoor is currently on an European holiday with his family, and has shared a peek of himself strolling on the streets of Richmond Hill, London.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sanjay, who has 884K followers shared a video, in which he gives the pan-view of the picturesque Richmond Hill.

The video shows the beautiful landscape, the houses, vintage chairs, and the lush greenery of the city. The video has a geotag of 'Richmond Hill, London'.

Two days back, the 58-year-old actor had shared a post, in which we can see him wearing a brown and black checkered shirt, black tee and black trousers. It is captioned as: "#Richmond".

On the personal front, Sanjay is the son of Nirmal and film producer Surinder Kapoor. He has three siblings-- filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and Reena Marwah.

Actors Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Harshvardhan Kapoor, and film producer Rhea Kapoor are his nephews and nieces.

He is married to Maheep, and the couple have two children, Shanaya and Jahaan.

Sanjay made his acting debut in 1995 with the movie 'Prem', opposite Tabu. Directed by Satish Kaushik, the movie dealt with the concept of reincarnation.

He has been a part of films like-- 'Raja', 'Kartavya', 'Mohabbat', 'Zameer: The Awakening of a Soul', 'Chhupa Rustam: A Musical Thriller', 'Sirf Tum', 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe', 'Shakti: The Power', 'Qayamat: City Under Threat', 'LOC Kargil', 'Julie', 'Luck By Chance', 'Lust Stories'.

Sanjay has also appeared in 'Mission Mangal', 'The Zoya Factor', 'Bloody Daddy', and 'Merry Christmas'.

He was last seen in mystery thriller film 'Murder Mubarak', based on the novel 'Club You To Death' written by Anuja Chauhan. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, it features-- Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

The actor has been a part of web shows -- 'Made in Heaven', 'The Gone Game', 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', 'The Last Hour', and 'The Fame Game'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.