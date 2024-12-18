Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Jack Release Date: April 10, 2025

The much-talked-about film Rajasaab starring Prabhas was scheduled to be released on April 10. It seems that the release has been put off, and it appears to be true that the film's release has been postponed after all. No official word in this regard has been made known, but Siddhu Jonnalagadda's film Jack has taken its place in the release date.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda, who falls in the 'Tillu films' category, has been working in Bommarillu Bhaskar's directorial venture "Jack". The flick is a family drama with an actor Baby Vaishnavi Chaitanya, also in the latter stages. The news doing the rounds that it was released on the 10th of April caught everyone off guard as that hints that directors know if "Rajasab" is completed and ready or not.

According to sources close to the project, the main cause of the delay has been injury. Sources have claimed that the actor Prabhas had suffered from a ligament injury and would soon be undergoing surgery in Italy. He is supposed to return to India by the end of January.

Well, with "Jack" acquiring the April 10 date, it is to be seen when "Rajasaab" will be released. This caused a lot of excitement as everybody is looking forward to his treatment and new release date.

