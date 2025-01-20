Sankranthi US Box Office: Venkatesh Scores Career Best Hit

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has become Venkatesh's biggest hit in North America, surpassing the lifetime earnings of his previous success, F2. The film continues to perform strongly at the box office and shows potential to extend its run, increasing its total revenue. With a first-week gross of $2.1 million, it has emerged as the clear Sankranthi winner, outperforming films from stars like Ram Charan and Balakrishna.

Daaku Maharaaj, which opened with a strong $1 million on day one, struggled in the following days. Despite the early success, the film’s momentum slowed, especially after Sankranthiki Vasthunam's release, limiting its audience to Balakrishna’s fans. It finally broke even after nine days with a gross of $1.45 million.

Ram Charan’s much-anticipated Game Changer, directed by Shankar, was a major disappointment at the box office. Despite a strong promotional effort, including Ram Charan attending events to boost collections, the film’s weak content and Shankar’s recent poor track record led to its downfall. The distributor faced losses of over $2 million. While Ram Charan’s performance was praised, the film’s failure is a significant blow to his career, with the 11-day gross standing at just $2.05 million.