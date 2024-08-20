Samantha's big reveal: New romance or new movie?

South Indian actress Samantha has been in the spotlight ever since Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's engagement for various reasons. Recently, she was caught up in dating rumours with a Bollywood director. However, she put those rumours to rest with a sharp response on social media.

Today, Samantha shared an Instagram story, leaving fans eagerly anticipating an announcement. In her story, she teased, "Serving up something special today; stay tuned!" This story sent fans into a frenzy, speculating that the announcement could be about her new project, dating news, or another special event.

Now, the actress has revealed that she has joined @worldpickleballofficial and has become part of the board of owners for the Chennai Franchise. She shared this news with enthusiasm, captioning it, "It's time to get moving, India."

