Manolo will help Indian players a lot, he will be very successful: Brandon Fernandes

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) After seven years at his previous club, Brandon Fernandes is now motivated more than ever to have his best season yet with his new club and is beyond excited to play for the defending Indian Super League (ISL) Cup winners. The Mumbai City FC squad assembled for the 2024/25 ISL season could very well be one of the best-attacking units in the league.

Ahead of the upcoming season, Fernandes spoke to IANS in an exclusive conversation and brushed upon topics such as the move to Mumbai, his discussion with Manolo Marquez after he was appointed India head coach, what drives him as a player, and other topics.

Excerpts:

Q. What made you join Petr Kratky’s system at Mumbai City FC?

BF: It’s straightforward, they play a style of football that’s very exciting and it suits my style of play. Their philosophy and system have always been something I’ve wanted to be a part of. Mumbai City is one of the most successful and biggest clubs in India, it’s a fascinating project and I wanted to take this opportunity to challenge myself.

Q. You spoke about wanting to challenge yourself at MCFC, is that something that drives you?

BF: The thing that drives me is to always get better than I was in the previous season, get more goals and more assists.

Q. You played under Manolo Marquez, the new Indian head coach, at FC Goa. What are your thoughts on his appointment?

BF: Manolo has been one of the best coaches in ISL for the past 4-5 years and this is the right moment for he got the job he is someone who will help the Indian players a lot and I am sure he will be successful in this job.

Q. Did you have a conversation with Manolo after his appointment?

BF: I had a brief chat with him and congratulated him and he said he is looking forward to working with me again.

Q.What are your thoughts on partnering with Lallianzuala Chhangte at Mumbai City? Will regular playing time with the forward benefit the national team as well?

BF: Chhangte is one of the best players in India and it’s an opportunity to play with him and help myself get better. You could have seen in the last game (against Qatar), we had a good connection. I am excited to play with him for the club and provide some good scoring opportunities for him and hopefully, the link-up will also help the national team.

Q. What are Mumbai City’s goals and expectations for the new season?

BF: They have this winning mentality, their ambition is that they want to be champions all the time, so we will be going hard and giving everything for every silverware that is available to us.

Q. The team will face Thai side Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC in a friendly, how is the team feeling after the month-long training camp in Thailand?

BF: The team is shaping up well in all aspects but tomorrow will be a good test for us to see where we stand.

