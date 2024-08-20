Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding Date Is Here

Tollywood's new couple, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, got engaged on August 8 in the presence of their families. Since then, they have been focusing on their careers and seem to have been busy with work. Although their wedding date has not been officially announced, news of their wedding preparations is going viral.

Reports suggest that the couple has begun their wedding preparations and plans to schedule the wedding for the upcoming wedding season. Most possibly, the couple is going to tie the knot by the end of this year. The couple may enter wedlock in November or December. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya want to avoid a prolonged wait between their engagement and wedding day.

