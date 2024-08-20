Biggest Disaster of 2024 Goes to...

Shocking Disasters at the Box Office: A Major Blow for the August 15 Releases

Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar's Mr Bachchan and Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh's Double iSmart are the two straight Telugu movies released on August 15 coinciding with Independence Day. Both the films received negative to mixed reviews from critics and audiences and also resulted in lukewarm reception at the cinemas.

Ravi Teja's Mr Bachchan turned out to be a shocking disaster. As reported by trade circles, Mr Bachchan failed to collect even Rs 2 crores in the Nizam region. The severity of the film's failure is evident from these Box Office figures. This dismal performance highlights the massive financial blow it has taken.

The situation is dire for the film's buyer in Nizam, who faces a monumental challenge. To break even, the film needs to generate seven times its current earnings, an almost impossible feat. Unfortunately, the crisis isn’t confined to Nizam; similar struggles are observed in Andhra and Ceded as well. However, in those regions, the losses are somewhat cushioned by the presence of multiple buyers. In stark contrast, Nizam has only one buyer, magnifying the financial burden.

Producer's Response: Promises of Support Amidst Losses

The producer is reportedly distressed by the situation and has expressed his commitment to supporting the buyers in whatever way possible. This gesture, while appreciated, may not be enough to offset the heavy losses.

Adding to the financial woes, the director has also agreed to return a portion of his remuneration. Despite this, the buyer is still facing a potential loss of more than twenty percent in the Nizam region. To mitigate this, both the producer and the director would need to return at least Rs 8 crores together.

A New Low in the Industry: Unprecedented Disaster

While the film industry has seen its share of flops, this particular disaster stands out as one of the most severe. What’s troubling is the director’s perception of the film, who seems to consider it an average performer with mixed reviews, despite the overwhelming evidence of its failure.

In the midst of this crisis, the hero has refrained from attempting to salvage the situation, and the producer remains silent, fully aware of the catastrophic outcome. The gravity of this disaster is unprecedented, leaving both the industry and the film’s stakeholders in shock.