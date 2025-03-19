Beggar Title Fixed for Vijay Sethupati and Puri Jagannadh's Film

After tasting back-to-back disasters including Liger, Double iSmart, director Puri Jagannadh is all set to make a powerful return, this time joining forces with the versatile actor 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi for an exciting new venture. Buzz in the industry suggests that the film is titled Beggar, sparking immense curiosity among fans. An official confirmation is anticipated soon.

Following the disappointment of Liger, Puri has been on the lookout for a compelling script to stage a strong comeback. With Vijay Sethupathi’s dynamic screen presence and Puri’s signature mass appeal, expectations are soaring for this collaboration. The title Beggar itself is intriguing, hinting at a fresh and unconventional narrative.

Will this project mark Puri’s resurgence in the industry? Can Beggar reignite his blockbuster streak? Only time will tell.