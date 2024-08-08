Samantha fans angry on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita engagement!

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are officially engaged today (August 8) in the private presence of their family members. Nagarjuna announced the engagement through his social media handle X by sharing inside pictures with blessings. This news has stirred up emotions once again, especially among Samantha's supporters.

Some are congratulating the new couple, but Samantha fans are angry, saying that he left Samantha because of Sobhita. The internet is on fire with comments trolling the engagement. The fans started voicing their intense loyalty to Samantha by supporting her.

Here are some videos shared by Samantha's fans: