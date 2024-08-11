Ram Gopal Varma comes in Raj Tarun's support in Ex-Gf case!

Raj Tarun and his Ex-girlfriend Lavanya's news has been on the internet for a while after she filed a cheating case against the actor. She claimed that Raj Tarun had been in a relationship with her and left her because of another heroine. She added that they have married and accused him of other claims.

Though this case has calmed down, it once again came to light after Lavanya slapped RJ Shekar Pasha with a chappal in a live debate. These two were seen giving interviews with different YouTube channels, continuing the rift. Like many police cases, this case has been going viral on social media.

Recently, renowned director Ram Gopal Varma has commented on this incident by supporting Raj Tarun, saying, "You are saying you have been in a living relationship with him for 11 years. Demanding you want him, but he is not a chocolate. Twenty years marriage doesn't have the guarantee; the loving relationship is not the matter".

When it comes to audio clips, he said that someone cannot record audio clips with the intention of living together; only those with a criminal mindset can have these ideas.