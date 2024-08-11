New head coach Manolo Marquez calls for Indian player to have stronger mentality

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Newly-appointed Indian national men's football team head coach Manolo Marquez held his first press conference in the capital on Sunday and explained his thoughts around Indian football. He went on to state that the current batch of players lack a strong mentality.

After months of turmoil in the Indian football landscape, Spanish tactician and head coach of FC Goa, Marquez was recently announced as the next head coach of the Indian football team following the departure of Igor Stimac.

"I tell all my players if I have to write a book on Indian football the title will be 'The Indian mentality'. We need to improve in this aspect, we have to be stronger mentally. In football technique, tactics and physical condition are very important but if one lacks mentality, then you can do nothing in your life, not just football," said Marquez to reporters.

Manolo’s appointment was a surprising one, which came along with many questions as the 55-year old will be taking on a dual role with national team whilst simultaneously continuing his job with FC Goa until his contract ends next season, upon which he will take up a full time job.

At a time when the national team is at a low point, managing two jobs of such huge magnitude is surely a task but Manolo promised the country that he and his team will be working very hard and at the end of the day, it all comes down to ‘professionalism.’

“It’s not very normal but there are two different situations, they are not at the same moment as you play for the national team when there is a break in the ISL. You can serve both jobs and finally, it all comes down to professionalism. You won’t have any doubt that we are going to be working very hard," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.