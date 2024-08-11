Watch: Hyd Speeding Car Kills Pedestrian

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident, a pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a speeding car in the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday. The ghastly accident occurred in Gajula Ramam under the Jeedimetla police station.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed on the road. The deceased person has been identified as 38-year-old Gopi who was working as a security guard. The footage shows Gopi was walking along the roadside and suddenly a speeding car which failed to take a right right turn hit him and dashed into the compound wall. The victim was tossed into the air and landed on the ground of a private property nearby and died instantly.

According to some reports the driver of the SUV car may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Locals can be seen rushing towards the vehicle without noticing the victim lying nearby. The accused person was identified as Manish who was also injured in the mishap. The Jeedimetla police are interrogating him.