Pushpa 2 Stampede: Sritej’s Father Plans to Withdraw the Case

A tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre claimed the life of a woman and left her son hospitalized, igniting a series of controversies involving actor Allu Arjun. The situation intensified with the actor's recent arrest, drawing mixed reactions from the public and notable figures, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who criticized Allu Arjun's visit to the theatre despite prior warnings from the police.

In a recent statement to the media, Bhaskar, the grieving husband of the deceased, shared his perspective on the incident. Bhaskar clarified that the unfortunate event was not caused by Allu Arjun, emphasizing that his family had independently arranged tickets through friends, as his son is an ardent admirer of the actor.

Expressing disappointment over Allu Arjun’s arrest, Bhaskar said, “From the second day onwards, Allu Arjun has been extending his support to us. We never intended to hold anyone accountable. When we found out about his arrest linked to our case, we considered withdrawing the complaint. It feels like we were caught in a terrible moment of fate. In the chaos, my family moved ahead while I lagged behind. By the time I re-entered the premises, I couldn’t locate them, and later learned about the tragedy from the authorities.”

Bhaskar also expressed gratitude for the actor's continued support and appealed to the government for assistance until his son recovers fully. He revealed that they have not yet informed their daughter about the tragedy, adding, “We should have been more cautious about the crowd that day. This has been a devastating experience, and I hope no one else ever has to endure something like this.”

The incident has not only led to legal debates but also raised questions about safety measures at public events, urging authorities and organizers to ensure such mishaps are avoided in the future.

