Two from Telangana murdered by a Pakistani co-worker in Dubai

Hyderabad, April 15 (IANS) Two workers from Telangana have been murdered by a Pakistani national in Dubai, said Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday.

Ashtapu Prem Sagar and Srinivas were attacked by a Pakistani national at Modern Bakery LLC in Dubai during working hours on April 11.

Bandi Sanjay posted on ‘X’ that he was deeply saddened by the tragic killings. “Spoke to Ministry of External Affairs officials today and our MHA office remains in constant touch with them,” he said.

The minister said that he spoke to Ashtapu Sandeep, brother of Prem Sagar, and assured full support as the family awaits the return of his mortal remains. Through the Indian Consulate, Dubai Police have been urged to expedite the process.

“Grateful to the Ministry of External Affairs for their swift response and for pursuing the matter with urgency. We are extending all necessary support for the early repatriation of the victims and stand firmly with their families in this hour of grief,” said Bandi Sanjay.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy also posted that he was deeply shocked by the brutal killing of two Telugu youth from Telangana in Dubai. Ashtapu Prem Sagar was from Nirmal district while Srinivas hailed from Nizamabad district.

Kishan Reddy said he spoke to External Affairs Minister S. Jai Shankar, who assured full support to the bereaved families, and the urgent repatriation of the mortal remains.

“The MEA will also work towards ensuring the delivery of speedy justice in the matter. I thank Shri Jaishankar ji for his support and assistance in this matter,” stated Kishan Reddy.

The Telangana youth were reportedly killed by their co-worker during work hours. Two others were injured in the attack.

The attack was allegedly driven by workplace stress and communal tension.

