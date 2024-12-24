Chelsea showing that great things can be achieved: Enzo Fernandez

London, Dec 24 (IANS) Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez feels that his side's strong show in the ongoing Premier League season translates that 'great things can be achieved' with the club.

Fernandez initially struggled to justify his substantial transfer fee after joining the club in January last year. However, the Argentine credits his recent improvement in form to building a strong understanding with coach Enzo Maresca.

After an impressive initial six months at Stamford Bridge, the midfielder faced challenges during his first full season, largely due to playing much of the campaign while managing a hernia.

However, since returning to the squad last month, Fernandez has found his form, contributing three goals and four assists in seven Premier League matches and playing a key role in Chelsea’s rise to second place.

"When I arrived it was very difficult, the first year and a half here: change of coaches, the club wasn't doing well, personal injuries," Fernandez told ESPN.

The 23-year-old revealed that he didn't feel the pressure of the price tag while playing for Chelsea.

"It didn't affect me. I tried to take it responsibly, with enjoyment, without pressure. I was not satisfied with what I had been showing, then I got injured, many adverse things happened, I tried to move forward but today I feel very good, as does the team and we hope to continue on this path," he said.

The 2022 World Cup winner credited Maresca for his resurgence since his return in November.

"I learned the position in which I had to play, over time I got the idea of what the coach wanted. He (Maresca) explained to me what he wanted and I was getting the concept, reading the games. There is still a long way to go," he said.

"On a personal level I have been feeling very good. The team has shown a very strong character, always working with humility and showing that great things can be achieved. There is still a long way to go," Fernandez added.

Chelsea have won four of their last five league games and are second in the Premier League, four points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

