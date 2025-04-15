Bhu Bharati: Telangana's New Revenue Website Launched by CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy officially unveiled the Bhu Bharathi revenue portal in Hyderabad last evening, marking a significant step towards enhancing land security and ensuring greater transparency in land records across the state.

Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Reddy emphasized that the Bhu Bharathi portal will offer long-term, dispute-free solutions to land-related challenges by implementing a transparent and robust revenue policy. He also announced the introduction of the Bhudhar card—a unique identifier for landowners that will consolidate all key information pertaining to their landholdings.

The portal has been initially launched on a pilot basis in four mandals: Khammam, Mulugu, Kodangal, and Kamareddy. Mandal Revenue Officers (MROs) will visit every revenue village within these mandals to resolve all outstanding land disputes by May 1. Following this phase, one mandal from each district will be selected to undergo the same process. The state government plans to extend this initiative to the entire state starting June 2.