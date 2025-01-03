Pushpa 2: Gango Renuka Thalli Jaathara Video Song out: Watch now!

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, has broken all records at the Indian box office. The film has collected more than Rs 1799 crores in just four weeks of its release. It is a monumental success.

The makers of the film have now released the video of the song "Gango Renuka Thalli Jaathara" from the movie. This song has been a major highlight of the film, with Allu Arjun's energetic performance and impressive dance moves.

The song has very good lyrics written by Chandrabose and Mahalakshmi's voice is excellent. Devi Sri Prasad's music is, as usual, great and enhances the song.

The "Gango Renuka Thalli Jaathara" episode in the movie was the most popular, and Allu Arjun's entry scene in the song has thunderous applause from the audience. Now, the video version of the song has come out, and fans are crazy about it.

Allu Arjun has proved once again with Pushpa 2's massive success at the box office. The film has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year after its impressive performance.

Also read: January 3 - 5 OTT releases: Movies and web series to watch this weekend