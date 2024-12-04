Pushpa 2 Cast Remunerations: Allu Arjun, Rashmika, Fahadh Faasil and others

In a few hours, the much-awaited movie Pushpa 2 will hit the theatres. The hype surrounding the movie is high, but some criticism has been made regarding the ticket prices. However, this criticism does not seem to have affected the bookings.

Reports indicate that the movie's hero, Allu Arjun, has received a remuneration of Rs 270-280 crore. That is a humongous amount and clearly, the producers have gone all out to ensure the movie becomes a success.

Director Sukumar, who has directed part one of the film, co-produced part two of it also. He would get above Rs 100 crore remuneration from the film. It clearly means he made a good contribution to this film production.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna reportedly received Rs 10 crore, while Fahadh Faasil reportedly raked in Rs 8 crore. Item song dancer Srileela has reportedly received Rs 2 crore, and music director Devi Sri Prasad reportedly got over Rs 5 crore as remuneration.

Other key actors in the movie, including Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya, and Ajay, have also reportedly received hefty remunerations. According to reports, the total budget for the movie is around Rs 600 crore. However, it seems that half of the budget has gone towards the remunerations of the stars.

It will be interesting how Pushpa 2 fared at the box office. After its high budget and star cast, Pushpa 2 is surely one of the most awaited films for the year.

