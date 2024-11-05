Nivetha Pethuraj was Demanded Money by Beggar

Tollywood Actress Nivetha Pethuraj Harassed by Beggar in Chennai

Tollywood actress Nivetha Pethuraj recently shared a shocking encounter with a beggar in Chennai. The actress, known for her roles in Telugu and Tamil films, took to social media to recount the disturbing experience.

Nivetha revealed that she was harassed by an 8-year-old boy who approached her car at Adyar Junction. Initially, the boy asked for money, showing her a book and demanding ₹100. When Nivetha agreed to give him ₹100, the boy unexpectedly demanded ₹500 instead. Feeling uneasy, Nivetha refused to give in to the boy's demands and took back the ₹100 she had offered. In a shocking turn of events, the boy threw the book into her car and snatched the money from her hands before fleeing the scene.

The actress expressed concern over the increasing instances of aggressive begging in cities like Chennai and Hyderabad. She questioned whether it was acceptable for beggars to use intimidation tactics to solicit money.

Nivetha Pethuraj has appeared in notable films such as Mental Madhilo, Chitrangada, Brochevarevarura, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Red, Pagal, Blood Mary, and Das Ka Dhamki. With a growing presence in both Telugu and Tamil cinema, Nivetha has established herself as a talented and versatile actress.