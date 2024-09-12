New OTT Releases: Aay, Committee Kurrollu, and Mr. Bachchan, Watch now!

The Independence Day releases are now available on OTT platforms. All of them, including the films Aay and Committee Kurrollu and Mr. Bachchan, directed by Ravi Teja, are available on OTT as of right now.

Mr. Bachchan:

Under the direction of Harish Shankar, the film stars Bhagyashree Borse and Ravi Teja in crucial roles. It is a Hindi remake of the movie Raid. Netflix is now offering the film for streaming.

Aay:

With support from Geetha Arts, the film stars Narne Nithiin, NTR's brother-in-law, in the lead role. It marks Anji's directorial debut. At the box office, the movie made a healthy profit. Netflix offers the film for streaming.

Committee Kurrollu:

This rural drama, produced by Niharika Konidela, features a group of up-and-comers in the leading roles. Yadu Vamshi directed the movie. It premiered at the box office and is now available to stream on ETV Win.

