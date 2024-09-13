Mahesh Babu, Sitara Spotted at Shamshabad Airport, Family Returns from Paris

Tollywood's very own superstar, Mahesh Babu, has been making waves with his latest appearance!

The actor was recently spotted at Hyderabad's RGIA Shamshabad airport, returning from a family vacation in Paris. But it wasn't just his travel plans that got fans talking—it was his brand new look! Mahesh Babu was seen sporting a beard and long hair, a first in his illustrious career.

The rugged and massy look has sent his fans into a frenzy, with many speculating that this new style is for his upcoming film, #SSMB29, directed by the legendary SS Rajamouli. The video of Mahesh Babu and his adorable daughter, Sitara, at the airport has gone viral, with fans and media outlets alike unable to get enough of his fresh new look.

With the film's shoot set to commence in January 2025, anticipation is building for what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Also read: Mathu Vadalara 2 review and rating: Let Down, Mathu Vadilipoyindi!

Also read: Mahesh Babu's New Beard Look :SSMB29