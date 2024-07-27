Double iSmart: Non-Theatrical, Digital Rights Sold For A Record Price

Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh’s Double iSmart is back in the news. The film's non-theatrical rights have been sold for a massive price. If reports are to be believed, the digital rights of Double iSmart have been sold for a record price of Rs 33 crore. Amazon Prime Video is said to be the digital partner.

Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy has acquired the worldwide theatrical rights for all language versions of Double iSmart for a hefty price after watching the content.

Currently, the film is in post-production. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen in a cameo role. The film is set for a grand release, including in Hindi. It is slated to be released in theaters on August 15th, 2024. Kavya Thapar will be seen as the female lead, and Mani Sharma is composing the music for the film.