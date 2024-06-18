Is Nizam King Dil Raju Losing His Grip on the Distribution Sector?

Senior producer Dil Raju was once the go-to person for filmmakers seeking distribution or promotions. In the past, many producers approached him to ensure their films received a wide release.

However, things seem to have changed. Producers are now turning to Mythri Movie Makers, a leading production house in Tollywood, for similar support. Recent Mythri releases such as Premalu, Manjummel Boys, and Maharaja (all three are dubbed movies) demonstrate the banner's success in the arena of film distribution.

Many producers are now approaching Mythri Movie Makers' Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar to secure advance releases for their films. This shift suggests that Dil Raju, a known film expert, might have lost his grip on distribution choices. His recent releases, Family Star and Love Me: If You Dare, were box-office disasters.



Dil Raju recently announced a film with Vijay Deverakonda in the direction of Ravi Kiran Kola.