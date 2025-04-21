Citing audio clips, Akali Dal leader claims jailed MP Amritpal was planning 'executions'

Chandigarh, April 21 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday demanded the arrest of all members of a WhatsApp group linked with the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De party and jailed MP Amritpal Singh, who were planning the “execution” of politicians.

The SAD leader, who exposed Amritpal Singh, lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), by releasing audio clips of the MP in which he admitted his relation with gangsters besides admitting to have indulged in dacoities, demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the matter.

He announced that he would forward all evidence in his possession to the Centre as the Punjab Police had become politicised and could not be trusted to probe the issue. The SAD also questioned why Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was silent on such a crucial matter.

Majithia created a sensation by releasing audio tapes in which jailed Amritpal Singh spoke about his direct links with gangster Jaipal Bhullar and even detailed that he had a share in the multi-crore dacoity committed by Bhullar.

In the audio clip, Amritpal Singh can be heard claiming that he also knew where the gold looted by Bhullar was stored. The MP in another conversation also admits that he knows his brother Harpreet was a drug addict, besides talking nonchalantly about how he could loot a cash car for money, besides admitting he had two flats in Delhi and also knew where Rs 22 crore looted by Bhullar had been kept in safekeeping.

Asserting that Amritpal Singh was a ‘dhongi’ and not a ‘Pracharak’, Majithia also asserted that Amritpal Singh and his family had always supported the Congress and even voted against Panthic candidate Bibi Paramjit Kaur Khalra in 2019. He said gangsters Arsh Dalla, Happy Passia and Harwinder Rinda were closely associated with Amritpal Singh and that the latter was using a phone in the Dibrugarh jail.

The Akali Dal leader also released details of the WhatsApp conversations in the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De team Moga page in which team members asserted that they were ready to become martyrs, besides asking if their families would be looked after in case they indulged in political assassinations of leaders, including Ravneet Singh Bittu, Bikram Singh Majithia and Amit Shah.

He also released an audio clip of the group in which a woman could be heard instigating members to become suicide bombers. Majithia said he had opposed Amritpal Singh on principles, especially when the latter used the Sri Guru Granth Sahib as a shield to attack the Ajnala police station to free a supporter. “This is the reason why I am being targeted now,” He, however, asserted that he would not keep quiet. “Nothing will stop me from speaking for the peace of Punjab and communal harmony,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.