Stuttgart Open: Ostapenko downs Sabalenka to win first title on clay since 2017

Stuttgart, April 21 (IANS) Jelena Ostapenko completed a dream week at the Stuttgart Open by taking down No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-1 in the final to claim her ninth career Hologic WTA Tour title -- and first on clay since winning Roland Garros in 2017.

The fourth time would be the charm either way in the Stuttgart final: either Sabalenka would drive off with her much-coveted first win after three previous losses in the title match, or Ostapenko would post her first win over Sabalenka at the fourth attempt. In the event, it was the Latvian who came out on top of a pulsating, hard-hitting battle as per WTA.

No. 24-ranked Ostapenko, who ended Miami champion Sabalenka's eight-match losing streak, improved to 3-1 overall against reigning World No. 1s. She previously defeated Garbine Muguruza at Wuhan 2017 and Iga Swiatek at the 2023 US Open. Having also ousted Swiatek in the quarterfinals this week, Ostapenko became the ninth player to defeat both Sabalenka and Swiatek in the same tournament, sixth since Swiatek first rose to No. 1 and first to do so on clay.

On the other hand Sabalenka, who has mastered the hard courts on tour, has won only two clay-court titles thus far. The good news for Sabalenka is that they have both come in Madrid, her next stop on tour. She defeated the World No. 1 for both of those titles as well: Ashleigh Barty in 2021 and Iga Swiatek in 2023. Her record in Madrid is 17-4.

If Sabalenka hoists the trophy again, she will tie the record for the most Madrid titles. Petra Kvitova has won this title three times, in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

