They look 'super cute' in Indian attire, say netizens as JD Vance's kids embrace Indian culture

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) The video of US Vice President J D Vance's children donning traditional Indian outfits upon their arrival in New Delhi continues to break the internet and win hearts on social media.

Vance arrived in the Indian capital along with his wife Usha and three children - Ewan, Vivek, and daughter Mirabel - on his first trip to India.

After New Delhi, the US Vice President and his delegation will have other engagements in Jaipur and Agra before departing for Washington on April 24.

Embracing Indian culture, Vance's children walked out of Air Force Two in Indian outfits.

While the couple's sons Ewan and Vivek wore blue and yellow kurtas, three-year-old Mirabel was dressed in an Anarkali-style suit and an embroidered jacket.

Later, the US Vice President, Second Lady Usha Vance and their children also visited Swaminarayan Akshardham in Delhi — their first stop in India.

"They look super cute in Indian attire," a user posted on X.

During the visit, the family experienced the temple's majestic art, architecture and timeless values of faith, family and harmony.

This is the first visit to India by an American Vice-President in 13 years. The last was Joe Biden, who travelled to India in 2013 as Vice-President to President Barack Obama.

Usha Vance's parents hail from Andhra Pradesh, who migrated to the United States decades ago. Born and brought up in the US, Usha holds an impressive educational background, having graduated from top-notch American institutes. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in History from Yale University and then pursued Master's in Philosophy from Cambridge University.

She also has a track record of a distinguished career, with professional engagements across multiple segments. She clerked for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Usha and JD Vance met at the Yale Law School and it was there that they developed a close affinity for each other. They got married in Kentucky in 2014 and together they have three children.

The US Vice President will be calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Monday evening.

