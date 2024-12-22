"Dhop" from Game Changer Released: Lyrical Video Out Now

The much-awaited song "Dhop" from the upcoming film Game Changer has officially released its lyrical video. The song, featuring multiple artists including Thaman S, Roshini JKV, Prudhvi, and Sruthi Ranjani Modumudi, is part of the highly anticipated movie, which stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

The lyrical video offers fans a glimpse into the vibrant and energetic world of Game Changer, with the costumes and visuals inspired by popular Western music videos. The track is composed by Thaman and written by Ramajogayya Sastry.

Game Changer, directed by Shankar and produced by Dil Raju, Sirish, and Zee Studios, is set to hit theaters on January 10th. The song "Dhop" adds to the excitement building around the film, giving fans a sneak peek into its music.