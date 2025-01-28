Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release Date Announced: When and Where to Watch the Movie

The much-awaited Telugu action-adventure drama Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela, made its theatrical debut on January 12, 2025. Despite a blockbuster opening with a box office collection of Rs 25.35 crore, the film has faced a decline in its box office performance. The movie, which explores the life of a daring robber battling adversaries to establish his own kingdom, is now gearing up for its OTT release.

Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release Date

According to recent reports, Daaku Maharaaj is set to stream on Netflix from February 9, 2025. The movie will be available in multiple languages, making it accessible to a wider audience. While this date remains tentative, official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Box Office and Hindi Release

While Daaku Maharaaj had a strong start at the box office, collecting Rs 87.30 crore over 16 days, its performance has slowed. Additionally, the Hindi-dubbed version of the film was released in cinemas on January 24, 2025. Bobby Deol shared the exciting news on Instagram, stating, "DAAKU MAHARAAJ now in Hindi at the Cinemas 🥷🏼 @director.bobby #NandamuriBalakrishna @nagavamsi19."

