Allu Arjun's New Look, Work Starts in April

Allu Arjun has been granted regular bail in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. On Saturday, he personally filed bail bonds at Nampally Court, giving him the freedom to travel as he wishes.

Recently, Allu Arjun was seen sporting a new look, having cut his hair and beard. This change led many to believe it was a sign that the Hyderabad police would no longer "harass" him over the case. As soon as he stepped out, rumors spread that this transformation was linked to his character in his upcoming film.

There were speculations that Allu Arjun, who is set to star in director Trivikram’s next project, might keep his short hair and cropped beard for the role. However, sources close to the actor have clarified that this is not his look for the film. Production on the Trivikram-Allu Arjun project is set to begin in April, and it’s too early to confirm his appearance for the role at this stage.