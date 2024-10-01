Allu Arjun-Trivikram's Next: To be a Pan-India Mythological Fantasy

Allu Arjun-Trivikram's Next: A Pan-India Mythological Fantasy Epic

After the blockbuster success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas are set to reunite for their fourth collaboration, and this time, it's going to be bigger than ever!

A Fresh Approach

Breaking away from his usual local-themed narratives, Trivikram is taking a bold step into the realm of mythological fantasy, blending social elements to create a cinematic experience like no other.

A Grand Project

With an estimated budget of ₹400-500 crores, this film will be jointly produced by Harika & Hasini Creations and Geetha Arts. Pre-production alone is expected to take several months, indicating the scale and complexity of the project.

Bunny's Exciting New Venture

Allu Arjun's close friend, Bunny Vaas, revealed that the film's concept sparked Bunny's interest immediately. Trivikram's captivating story, infused with fascinating mythological elements, promises to deliver an unforgettable experience.

