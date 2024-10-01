Allu Arjun-Trivikram's Next: To be a Pan-India Mythological Fantasy
Allu Arjun-Trivikram collaboration after Julayi, S/O Satyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Pan-India cinematic experience with a mythological fantasy theme
Estimated budget: ₹400-500 crores
Jointly produced by Harika & Hasini Creations and Geetha Arts
Pre-production to take several months
Allu Arjun-Trivikram's Next: A Pan-India Mythological Fantasy Epic
After the blockbuster success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas are set to reunite for their fourth collaboration, and this time, it's going to be bigger than ever!
A Fresh Approach
Breaking away from his usual local-themed narratives, Trivikram is taking a bold step into the realm of mythological fantasy, blending social elements to create a cinematic experience like no other.
A Grand Project
With an estimated budget of ₹400-500 crores, this film will be jointly produced by Harika & Hasini Creations and Geetha Arts. Pre-production alone is expected to take several months, indicating the scale and complexity of the project.
Bunny's Exciting New Venture
Allu Arjun's close friend, Bunny Vaas, revealed that the film's concept sparked Bunny's interest immediately. Trivikram's captivating story, infused with fascinating mythological elements, promises to deliver an unforgettable experience.
