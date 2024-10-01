When Yo Yo Honey Singh mistook Karan Aujla's manager to be the singer

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is gearing up for a streaming documentary on his life, has shared an interesting incident about the ‘Tauba Tauba’ hitmaker Karan Aujla.

Honey shared that although he hasn’t spoken with Karan in a long time, he used to speak with his manager, and mistook him to be Karan for straight two years until he discussed the technicalities of a song.

Yo Yo Honey Singh said on ‘The Bombay Journey’, “I haven't talked to Karan. I used to talk to him on the phone for a long time then I came to know later that he is not Karan, he is his manager. I was like, ‘what's going on?’ I kept talking to him for 2 years. He even sent me a song. And you won't believe it, he wrote the song ‘Mexico’ for me, and he wanted me to sing it. So I said, ‘Yes, the song is good’”.

Honey further mentioned, “I told him that, ‘There are some things I want to discuss with you. I want to make some changes’. Then the guy refused to speak on the technical issue. Then I said, why isn't he speaking about technical things. Then after a long time, he told me that ‘I am Karan’s manager. Sorry. I shouldn't have said that’. I told him, ‘What will you do by saying sorry? What is this?’ Then I talked to a few days ago in person when Alfaz made me talk to him. I asked Alfaz if he is actually Karan, and he assured me that he is in fact Karan Aujla”.

Karan has exploded on the scene with his chartbuster track ‘Tauba Tauba’ which sees Vicky at his aesthetic and dancing best. The artiste even won the Trendsetter of the Year award at the recently concluded IIFA 2024.

