Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : 2.O Grand launch Promo ! Watch here !

Get ready for the most unpredictable twist in the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 history! This week, the show is about to witness not one or two, but a whopping 10 wild card entries that will shake up the entire dynamics of the house.

Bigg Boss 8 is all about twists and turns, star maa has posted a new promo of bigg boss, show cases new twist and turns ,, as new wild card entries to enter the house and there will also be mid week elimination this week. this showcases lots of excitement to aundience.

starmaa tweeted ;

Shocking wild card entries in the Bigg Boss house this Week ! Get ready for twists, drama, and surprises like never before!

