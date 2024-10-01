Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : 10 Ex Contestants to enter the house

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: 10 Wild Card Contestants to Enter the House?

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has been keeping audiences hooked. However, fans are in for a surprise as reports suggest that the show is about to witness a massive twist. Yes, you heard that right!

According to social media buzz, Bigg Boss is planning to introduce not one or two, but 10 wild card contestants to the show. The rumored list includes:

Anchor Ravi

Gangavva

Gautham

Tasty Teja

Avinash

Nayani Pavani

Shobha Shetty

Rohini

Hariteja

If this news is true, it's going to be a game-changer for the show. Fans are already excited and a bit concerned about the impact of these new entrants on the existing contestants.

Netizens are discussing the potential dynamics and how these wild card entries might affect the show's ratings. Some are even speculating that this move could be a masterstroke to boost the show's TRP.

The current season has already seen its share of drama and elimination, with Bezawada Babu, Shekar Basha, Abhay Naveen, and Sonia being shown the door.

Will these new contestants bring a fresh wave of excitement or shake up the existing equations? Only time will tell.

