After Gadkari’s caution, Maha Dy CM says no problem in Ladki Bahin scheme implementation

Latur, Oct 1 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the Maharashtra government did not have any problem in implementing the ambitious Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, and that if there had been an issue the scheme would not have been launched.

Pawar’s statement came two days after veteran BJP leader and Union Minister Niti Gadkari said in Nagpur that as huge funds were needed for the Ladki Bahin scheme, there was no certainty on timely payment of subsidies in other sectors. Gadkari’s statement had raised questions on the state of finances in Maharashtra.

Gadkari’s statement echoed the opposition’s dig at the MahaYuti government that the Ladki Bahin scheme was nothing but a bribe at the cost of a drain on the state finances.

However, Pawar, who as the finance minister during the annual budget presentation had announced the launch of the Ladki Bahin scheme with expenditure of Rs 46,000 crore, not only defended the government’s move but reiterated that funds won’t be an issue. "There is no problem during the implementation of the Ladki Bahin scheme. If there was any problem the governments would never have started the scheme," he opined before heading for rallies in Majalgaon and Parali in Beed district for the promotion of the Ladki Bahin scheme during his ongoing Jansanman Yatra.

"The state government provides land, water and electricity to investors. Apart from this, tax exemptions are also given to investors. These incentives are provided to investors to expedite their investments and for the speedy completion of the project development," said Pawar. He further added, "I will personally speak to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to know what he has said exactly. However, I want to make it clear again that there is no problem with the implementation of the Ladki Bahin scheme. The government has launched the scheme after due consideration of what it can do."

Pawar targeted the opposition for its attack on the MahaYuti government over the Ladki Bahin scheme in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly election. "Earlier the opposition used to say that the Ladki Bahin scheme is bogus, and there will be no money. But after depositing the financial aid directly to the bank accounts of the eligible women beneficiaries, they are now announcing that the scheme will be closed after they form the government," he said.

The Deputy CM claimed that the Ladki Bahin scheme has become most popular among women in the state. "The opposition is constantly making some comments about it. However, we do not pay attention to those," he said.

On the opposition’s allegation about the flight of capital and industries shifting from Maharashtra to other states, Pawar accused the opposition of spreading rumours in the run-up to the assembly election. "Opposition has been repeatedly claiming that the industries are leaving Maharashtra and shifting to other states. However, this is clearly false. A large amount of investment is coming to the state. Kirloskar and Toyota Company are doing their expansion in Sambhajinagar. JSW Company is also going to invest Rs 40,000 crore in the state. Foundation stone laying has been done for many development works in Amravati as well. As the opposition is left with no other points to criticise the state government, such accusations are being levelled. The opposition is trying to show that they are doing something different," he remarked.

