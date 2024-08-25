35-Chinna Katha Kaadu' release date announced, check here!

Rana Daggubati's Suresh Productions, S Originals, and Waltair Productions are the producers of 35-Chinna Katha Kaadu, a modest motion picture. The release date of this family-friendly film has been sealed by its creators.

On September 6, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions of this Nanda Kishore Emani-directed film, which features Nivetha Thomas, Vishwadev, Priyadarshi, Gautami, and Bhagyaraj in critical parts, will be released. In the poster, Nivetha, Vishwadev, and Priyadarshi look happy.

The music, teaser, and glances were warmly received. The trailer will soon be released. After the film's premiere for a number of well-known persons, the response was overwhelmingly positive.

